Wanchain (WAN) Trading 24.6% Higher This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $54.43 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00062871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00050672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000824 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,277,118 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

