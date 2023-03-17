Waltonchain Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $16.94 million and approximately $605,927.02 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000802 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,032,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,057,121 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

