Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WMT opened at $138.28 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,648,628,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

