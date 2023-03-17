Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

