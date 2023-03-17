Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.97. 416,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,448. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

