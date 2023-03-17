Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.92

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and traded as low as $38.40. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $39.44, with a volume of 18,973 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Wal-Mart de México Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51.

Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend

Wal-Mart de México ( OTCMKTS:WMMVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Wal-Mart de México’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.