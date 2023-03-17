Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.92

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and traded as low as $38.40. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $39.44, with a volume of 18,973 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.
Wal-Mart de México Stock Down 4.0 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51.
Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Wal-Mart de México’s payout ratio is 54.68%.
Wal-Mart de México Company Profile
Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
