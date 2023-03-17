W Nicholas Howley Sells 6,500 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.78, for a total transaction of $4,906,070.00.
- On Thursday, February 9th, W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00.
Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $11.58 on Friday, hitting $700.66. 65,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $719.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.09. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $772.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.
