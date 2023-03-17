Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE VMC opened at $166.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $197.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.30 and its 200 day moving average is $173.07.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Stories

