vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,602. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -1.11. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

