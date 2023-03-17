Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €45.40 Price Target at Warburg Research

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €45.40 ($48.82) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 136.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VNA. Barclays set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.51) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Down 4.4 %

VNA stock opened at €19.23 ($20.68) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -641.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of €25.03 and a 200-day moving average of €23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vonovia has a one year low of €18.58 ($19.98) and a one year high of €48.19 ($51.82).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.