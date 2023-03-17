Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.18) to GBX 95 ($1.16) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.62) to GBX 195 ($2.38) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.71.

VOD stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 215,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 9.3% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 75.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

