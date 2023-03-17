Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.18) to GBX 95 ($1.16) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.62) to GBX 195 ($2.38) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.71.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 2.4 %
VOD stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $17.67.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
