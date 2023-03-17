Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.00

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 294699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Vita Coco Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $978.04 million, a P/E ratio of 124.65 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after buying an additional 952,740 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $10,275,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $5,721,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the second quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 291,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

