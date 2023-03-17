Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VKTX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 946,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,141. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $885.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,826,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

