VIDT Datalink Price Tops $0.0377 on Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $29.02 million and $2.07 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.21 or 0.00366422 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,138.10 or 0.26632852 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.