Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total transaction of $604,705.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,231,192.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,916 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,970. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $300.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $325.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.92. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

