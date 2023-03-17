Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Director Sells $252,000.00 in Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,483.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ VTNR opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $18.10.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
