Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Director Sells $252,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNRGet Rating) Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,483.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 209.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 83,645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 198.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 134,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 47,279 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

