Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Director Sells $252,000.00 in Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,483.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

About Vertex Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 209.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 83,645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 198.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 134,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 47,279 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.