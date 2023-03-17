Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.29 million and $74,275.89 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,306.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00312360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.00579693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00073238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.31 or 0.00495357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,332,835 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.