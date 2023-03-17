Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 17,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 174,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 37,617 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 183,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 523,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after buying an additional 39,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $36.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

