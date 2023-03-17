Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.09.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,210 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $636,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.