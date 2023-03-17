Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Bonnie H. Anderson Sells 34,000 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $773,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Veracyte Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $10,440,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

