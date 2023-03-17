Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Varex Imaging Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 75,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,766. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $736.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.35 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
