Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 75,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,766. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $736.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.35 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

