Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Decreased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,906,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 13.1% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.56% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $548,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $292,339,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after buying an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,797,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after buying an additional 525,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day moving average of $138.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

