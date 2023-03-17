Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Trimmed by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 16.6% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.