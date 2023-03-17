Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATS:VFMF traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.84. 15,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average is $99.34.

