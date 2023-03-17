Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.28. The stock had a trading volume of 355,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,711. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.93. The company has a market capitalization of $270.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

