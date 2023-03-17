Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $363.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

