Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Decreased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $209.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $256.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

