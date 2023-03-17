Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $184.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

