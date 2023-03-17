Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,608,000. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 73,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.25. 105,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,656. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.44 and a 200 day moving average of $207.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.