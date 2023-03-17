Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is FC Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 9.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $193.81. The stock had a trading volume of 266,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,687. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.08. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $242.10.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

