Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Trimmed by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,530,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VV stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.38. 72,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,410. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.24. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $213.09. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

