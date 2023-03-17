Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VYM traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.09. 364,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,176. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

