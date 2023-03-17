Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Trimmed by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 7.1% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $237.32. 671,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.86 and its 200 day moving average is $226.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

