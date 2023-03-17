Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,104 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,688,363. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

