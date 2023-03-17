Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 316.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,309,000. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,053 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 396,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after buying an additional 132,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,792,000 after buying an additional 55,414 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.82. 1,620,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,096,710. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

