Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Fundamentun LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 1,427,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,113. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.