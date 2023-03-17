Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Fundamentun LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 1,427,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,113. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
