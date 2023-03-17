Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 1.6% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 240,912 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06.

