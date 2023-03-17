Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 414 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in SAP by 8,972.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average of $103.21. The stock has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

