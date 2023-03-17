Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,276 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises 4.8% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bank of Montreal worth $55,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after buying an additional 1,688,352 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,686,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,867,000 after buying an additional 429,688 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,281,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,216,000 after buying an additional 992,014 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,070,000 after buying an additional 1,976,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,813,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,995,000 after buying an additional 1,718,244 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading

