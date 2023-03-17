Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,080,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,438,000 after buying an additional 273,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,161,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,260,000 after purchasing an additional 707,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,166,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,999,000 after purchasing an additional 464,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,766,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,960,000 after purchasing an additional 453,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

