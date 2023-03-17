Value Partners Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $546.57 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.10.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

