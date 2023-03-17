Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Lessened by American National Bank

American National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.16 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

