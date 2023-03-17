USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00003376 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $95.38 million and approximately $616,054.73 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,308.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00501391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00138701 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00050545 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000817 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

