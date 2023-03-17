USDD (USDD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.87 Million

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One USDD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDD has a market cap of $721.19 million and $13.87 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00405014 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,856.06 or 0.27376310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

