UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $3.35 or 0.00012733 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.20 billion and approximately $853,720.95 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00312360 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000726 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000698 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.35505137 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $792,072.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.