Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.11.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $426,463,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,752,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 412.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,795,000 after acquiring an additional 680,241 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

