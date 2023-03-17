Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UBX. Mizuho reduced their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.05. 132,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,107. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.79. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

About Unity Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

