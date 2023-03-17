United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.54.

UPS stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.34. 2,556,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,827. The company has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.