United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of United Fire Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

United Fire Group stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 38,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,139. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $642.61 million, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in United Fire Group by 254.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United Fire Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

