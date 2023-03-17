Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Unisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Stock Down 1.7 %

UIS stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Unisys has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.73 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 102.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Unisys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Unisys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Unisys by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Unisys by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unisys

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.